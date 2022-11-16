Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

MNST stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.