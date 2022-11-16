Tiaa Fsb Makes New $206,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 622.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,258.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

