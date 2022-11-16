Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.