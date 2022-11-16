Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

