TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $618.01 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

