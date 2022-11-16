Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James cut shares of Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Up 0.5 %

TRMR stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.