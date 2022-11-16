Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James cut shares of Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Stock Up 0.5 %
TRMR stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $17.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
