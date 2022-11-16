Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 9.7%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $58.59. Approximately 9,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 500,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,159,060. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

