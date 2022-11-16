Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

