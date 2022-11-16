Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

