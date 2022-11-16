Valhi (NYSE:VHI) versus Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Critical Contrast

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valhi and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $2.30 billion 0.31 $127.20 million $5.32 4.71 Abcam $336.37 million 11.83 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Valhi pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Valhi has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Valhi and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 6.06% 12.58% 5.14% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valhi beats Abcam on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

