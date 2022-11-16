Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Verastem Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
