Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,005 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Village Farms International

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

