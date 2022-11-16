Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $4,872,815. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

