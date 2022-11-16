Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

