Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.07. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.