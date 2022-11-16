Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.07. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

