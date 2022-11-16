VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in VMware by 6.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

