VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.77.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMW opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

