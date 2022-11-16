Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,138 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $9,372,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Camping World Price Performance
Camping World stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
