Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

