Walleye Capital LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIR. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

