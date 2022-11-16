Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

