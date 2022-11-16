Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

