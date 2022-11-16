Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,665 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Gatos Silver worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:GATO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

