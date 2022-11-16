Walleye Capital LLC Sells 14,323 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VICR stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

