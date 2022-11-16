Walleye Capital LLC Sells 24,856 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $187.35.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
