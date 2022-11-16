Walleye Capital LLC Sells 37,375 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

