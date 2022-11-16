Walleye Capital LLC Sells 57,467 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,467 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arcellx worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $19,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

