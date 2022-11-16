Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $235.87. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

