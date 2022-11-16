Walleye Trading LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 103,079 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 23.4% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,602 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 625,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 35.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 124,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

DNAB opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

