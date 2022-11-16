Walleye Trading LLC Invests $549,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

