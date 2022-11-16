Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,827,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.05.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

