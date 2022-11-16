Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Warner Music Group worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

