WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 79,414 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

