Wedbush Comments on Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

