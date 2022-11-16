Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ziff Davis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Ziff Davis’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ZD stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $128.84.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

