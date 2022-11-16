Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $47.00.

10/24/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $41.00.

10/10/2022 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

