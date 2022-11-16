Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $47.00.
- 10/24/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $41.00.
- 10/10/2022 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Tenable Price Performance
Tenable stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.