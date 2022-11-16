Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.37.

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE WCP opened at C$11.32 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

