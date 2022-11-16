William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $163.28.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Primerica by 1,115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

