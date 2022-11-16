William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE:LMND opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lemonade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lemonade by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

