William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE VMC opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

