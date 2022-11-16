William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,175 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

NYSE HES opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

