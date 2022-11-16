William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,280 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

