William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

