William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

