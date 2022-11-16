William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Bridge Investment Group worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.