William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

