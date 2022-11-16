William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

