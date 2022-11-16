William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Azul worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

