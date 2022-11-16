William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

