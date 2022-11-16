William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $6.34 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Howard Hughes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

